Steelers-Jets Continue To Be Tied To Polarizing Decision
The New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to each other all throughout the offseason to this point.
This obviously is in reference to future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. He's available and there continues to be more buzz about him pretty much everyday. The chatter has come from all over, too. For example, biographer Ian O’Connor recently set the media world ablaze as he talked about Rodgers and the Steelers. But, he remains available on the open market without a signed deal.
Who knows what will happen? But, ESPN's Brooke Pryor shared that Pittsburgh remains "optimistic" about Rodgers, as transcribed by PennLive.com's Nick Farabaugh.
"I’ve talked with several Steelers sources this morning, and they said it’s status quo. They continue to remain in communication with Aaron Rodgers and they’re still optimistic they ultimately end up landing him,” Pryor said as transcribed by Farabaugh. "There is no firm deadline on when he could report or sign with the Steelers. And the Steelers are comfortable with that because they believe he is a plug-and-play player where it doesn’t matter when he shows up. You put him in the lineup and he’s good to go."
Rodgers moves the needle. Even at 41 years old he's a guy who can help teams win games, or at least ignite the fanbase. The Jets opted to move on and go younger with Justin Fields. For them, this seems like the right call. But, Pittsburgh very much is still in the Rodgers sweepstakes.
