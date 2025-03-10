Jets Rumors: Haason Reddick Betrays New York, Joins NFC South Team
Haason Reddick's time in New York reportedly is over.
The star edge rusher agreed to a one-year, $14 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a Monday report by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Reddick's contract, which can't become official until Wednesday afternoon, includes $12 million guaranteed.
A two-time Pro Bowler, Reddick was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the New York Jets last offseason. He sat out the first seven games due to a contract dispute but returned in Week 8 and was active for the rest of the season.
Reddick posted double-digit sacks in each season from 2020 through 2023. His production fell off a cliff last season, with the 30-year-old posting just one sack and two tackles for a loss in 10 games with the Jets.
Reddick now gets a chance to get his career back on track in Tampa Bay, where he should slot in as one of the Bucs' top pass rushers. The Jets, meanwhile, could be in for a defensive overhaul under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn.
