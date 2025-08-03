Jets Country

Jets Rumors: New York 'Must Invest Long Term' In Offensive Star

The Jets need to sign another offensive star...

Zach Pressnell

Jul 24, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have made a lot of big decisions this offseason. They moved on from their head coach, general manager, and quarterback and swiftly replaced them with better options.

Soon after, the Jets signed two of their superstar players, Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, to massive contract extensions. This pair of deals pushed the team in the direction they should be going in, but it doesn't seem the Jets are done yet.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested the Jets' next contract decision had to do with offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.

"New Jets general manager Darren Mougey didn't waste time with extensions for two roster cornerstones," Moton wrote. "The club signed cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson to massive extensions. Following his best season, Vera-Tucker could be next in line for a new deal.

"Vera-Tucker struggled with injuries between 2022 and 2023, but he's now healthy and possesses a valuable skill set that allows him to play four different positions along the offensive line. If head coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand want to build a tough, physical team similar to what they had in Detroit, the Jets must invest long-term in the trenches."

The Jets have locked down two of their better players to contract extensions. Now, it's time for the front office to commit to the offensive line in front of Justin Fields.

The front office opted to select Armand Membou in the first round of the NFL Draft. It's clear they're ready to commit to the trenches, but signing Vera-Tucker would solidify the line for the next few years. It's a move the Jets need to make.

