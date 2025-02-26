Jets-Saints Projected Trade Would Land 1,233-Yard Playmaker In NY
What will the New York Jets do in the upcoming National Football League Draft?
New York currently has the No. 7 pick in the upcoming draft. With that being said, we're at a point in the NFL calendar in which it's somewhat quiet and all of the chatter is about the draft and the upcoming free agency.
The draft won't be here until April, but that hasn't stopped endless mock drafts from being written. It's interesting to see what people expect the Jets will do. They are a complicated team with new leadership so it's tough to know what their strategy is going to be.
Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman shared a mock draft of his own on Monday and predicted that the Jets will pull off a trade with the New Orleans Saints to drop down to No. 9 and select Penn State star Tyler Warren.
"No. 9. *TRADE* New York Jets: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State," Wasserman said. "Trade terms: Jets receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 9), 2025 third-round pick (No. 93); Saints receive 2025 first-round pick (No. 7).
"New York moves down a couple of spots but still ends up with the draft's top tight end. Warren’s skills are desperately needed for a team whose tight ends ranked 30th in PFF overall grade and last in PFF run-blocking grade in 2024."
Landing Warren would be phenomenal. If the Jets could land him and also get other draft compensation, that would be the best case possible. He had 104 catches and 1,233 yards in 2024 in 16 games. Tyler Conklin is heading to free agency. This could be the perfect response.
More NFL: Jets’ Sauce Gardner Takes Hard Stance On Future In New York