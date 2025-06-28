Jets’ Sauce Gardner Responds To Colorado's Deion Sanders
Will the New York Jets sign superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner to a long-term extension this offseason?
This has been one of the biggest talking points for the team this offseason. The reason why is that Gardner is one of the top corners in the league and we have started to see extensions around the league for people at his age. For example, fellow 2022 first-round pick Derek Stingley Jr. landed a three-year, $90 million extension with the Houston Texans this offseason. The NFL is trending in that direction and if the Jets don’t hand him a new deal this offseason, the price tag likely will only go up.
He took to X back in March with a question:
"Can somebody educate me on why the CB market is significantly lower than DE/WR?"
NFL legend Deion Sanders responded back in March:
"Because the Dog corners need stand up for themselves and what they bring to the table or sit down and watch what’s happening happen! Ya'll need to stand up, stand out, and believe in what (you) possess."
Gardner took to social media on Friday to respond with a saluting emoji.
So, what could this mean? It's unclear, but it's hard not to speculate that this has to do with the ongoing rumors about a potential extension for Gardner. So, is the salute emoji his way of saying he did stand up and a new deal is coming? Or, is he doubling down on what Sanders said? Or, does it all mean nothing because it's a social media post with an emoji?