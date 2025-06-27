Jets Linked to Coveted 26-Year-Old Safety
There still is a lot of offseason left for the New York Jets before they take the field for their Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
New York will begin the new season on Sept. 7 at home. The Jets have done a really good job adding to the franchise this offseason including guys like Justin Fields, Josh Reynolds, Armand Membou, Mason Taylor, Arian Smith, Andre Cisco, and Brandon Stephens among others.
There's still time for more, though. With just over two months to go until Week 1, it's a near-guarantee that New York isn't done adjusting this roster. But, who would make sense if the Jets wanted to add a piece? NFL Trade Rumors' Ethan Woodie floated former Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon.
"Safety depth has been a bit of an issue for the Jets for a few years now. Projecting ahead to 2025, it looks more dire than ever," Woodie said. "Tony Adams returns to lock down one spot, but next to him will be free agent signee Andre Cisco, a former third-round pick of the Jaguars who was a consistent weak point in the Jacksonville secondary. In 2024, he had a 58.8 PFF grade, good for 70th at the position.
"Behind them is fourth-round rookie Malachi Moore, a veteran of the Alabama defense who may struggle initially in the NFL. Shoring up the depth on the back end will be important, and right now, the Jets are relying on some underwhelming and unproven players. Blackmon can play free or strong safety, and though he’s best in the box, he has plenty of experience as a deeper-field safety during his time in Indianapolis. He’s versatile enough to fill any role the Jets need him to and would be a substantial upgrade on their back end."
Blackmon is just 26 years old -- which fits the trend of moves New York has made this offseason -- and had eight interceptions over the last three seasons. The Jets have already added safety depth this offseason, but Blackmon could also make sense at the right price.