Jets' Sauce Gardner Reveals Why He’s Not Talking to Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets moved on from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers and it won’t be long until they see him again.
New York will face off against Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 action. This is arguably the Jets’ most interesting matchup of the season on paper, and we’ll see the action on Sept. 7.
The Jets look like a brand new team now led by new head coach Aaron Glenn and quarterback Justin Fields. The Steelers have been busy adding pieces like Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey, and Jonnu Smith, among other pieces.
It’s going to be a fun game. Rodgers spent two years in New York and most of the buzz out of the locker room was positive about Rodgers.
The media perception wasn’t great, but it sounds like he had fans in the locker room. But, it also sounds like one of the Jets’ biggest stars hasn’t heard from him in a bit. Jets corner Sauce Gardner shared he hasn't heard from Rodgers since the reality hit that he would be going to Pittsburgh, as shared by the New York Post's Jenna Lemoncelli.
"We haven’t been in touch as much,” Gardner said. “At the beginning of the offseason, we were more in touch. I think once there was really a reality that he was going to go to Pittsburgh, we just felt that we didn’t need to talk no more...
"I feel like we seen us having to play each other week one. We really just seen the future — I’m joking about that. But no, we haven’t really talked. We play each other week one. I’m sure we going to talk before that, and it’s going to be a good game."