Patriots Star Can Solve Jets 'Lingering Question'
There's a lot to be excited about when it comes to this young New York Jets roster.
New York has been busy re-inventing this roster to fit head coach Aaron Glenn's vision for the future. That includes buy-in and a new culture with the franchise. This absolutely seems necessary. The last few years haven't been what the team and fanbase hoped for or expected.
Now, the team is in a completely different place and are trending in the right direction, but that doesn't mean there isn't more work to do. The Athletic shared a column highlighting one "lingering question" for each franchise and The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt talked about the defensive line for the Jets.
"How much concern should there be about depth on the defensive line? When the Jets defense was at its best under Robert Saleh, the defensive line dominated up front with a deep bench of pass rushers, both from the edge and the interior," Rosenblatt said. "They lacked that in 2024, and an argument could be made that the depth has actually gotten worse this offseason, at least on paper. At defensive end, Will McDonald (10.5 sacks) is coming off a breakout season but still has a lot to prove as a run stopper. Jermaine Johnson is coming off an Achilles injury, likely won’t be ready for the start of training camp and it’s unclear yet if he’ll be the same player coming off the injury.
"The top backups are Micheal Clemons, who was out of his element as a full-time player last year; Rashad Weaver, who has zero sacks since 2022; fifth-round rookie Tyler Baron and both Eric Watts and Braiden McGregor, who combined for zero sacks in 364 snaps last year. At defensive tackle, the options next to Quinnen Williams won’t exactly scare anyone: Byron Cowart, Jay Tuefele, Leonard Taylor III, Phidarian Mathis and some undrafted rookies."
That makes sense and has been a topic discussed at length this offseason. The defensive line has significant talent, but depth is a question. Because of this, the Jets should look to the open market and add a little more depth. One option still available is four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon.
He's a nine-year NFL veteran with 72 total sacks in his career. Judon has shined specifically in the AFC East as a member of the New England Patriots. The Jets can afford to make another move. Why not their old foe?