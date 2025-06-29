Jets 'Secret Weapon' Poised For 'Monstrous' Season, NFL Writer Says
The New York Jets have clarity at the quarterback position, but could they surprisingly have a logjam at running back?
Breece Hall is the alpha rusher on the team, with second-year Braelon Allen widely considered the thunder to Hall’s lightning, but as The Jets Press’ Ryan Heckman argued, New York has a third running back who deserves touches.
“Current third-string running back Isaiah Davis is a player who simply cannot be ignored after what he did with his small sample size last year, and he could fully break out this season if given the chance,” Heckman wrote.
“Now, I'm not saying Davis should supplant (Breece) Hall as the full-time starter, but he certainly deserves a consistent role. Isaiah Davis' rookie season could be foreshadowing a monstrous second campaign. This isn't an anti-Braelon Allen post, either, because I love his talent as well. The Jets simply have three talented backs on this roster, to put it plainly.”
“Davis only had 30 carries last year, but … eight of those went for 10 or more yards. That's incredible.”
“And, when it came to fighting off would-be tacklers, Davis was clearly the best of the bunch. To help support a quarterback like Justin Fields who, admittedly, is still developing as a passer, giving him a running back who can pick up chunks at a time and do it consistently is a secret weapon that needs to be unleashed.”
New York selected Davis in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft out of South Dakota State.
Davis’s physical gifts are clear. While he hasn’t received enough touches for the Jets to seriously consider him a viable No. 2 running back — thereby opening up the possibility of trading Allen or Hall — it’s not wild to imagine some scenario of the sort manifesting in the near future.
Roster logjams in the NFL have a way of sorting themselves out, mostly due to injury.
Davis is a name to keep an eye on, especially if he gets more opportunity in 2025.
