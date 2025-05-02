Jets' Shocking Draft Pick Tabbed 'Best Value Selection'
The New York Jets put together quite a solid draft led by first round pick Armand Membou. Beyond Membou, the Jets added talent all over the field including upgrading tight end and wide receiver.
But New York's best pick likely wasn't its first or second round selection.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently called the Jets' fourth-round selection of Alabama safety Malachi Moore the team's best value pick of the NFL Draft.
"While Thomas' draft status was built upon his immense upside as a 20-year-old man-cover corner, Moore became one of those prospects who may have been over-scouted instead of appreciating what he did over five seasons while starting 46 games for a premier collegiate program," Sobleski wrote. "Moore didn't test particularly well.
"Yet he can play either safety spot and not look out of place while showing good ball skills and secure tackling. Reliability is a huge factor along the back line, which creates value in Moore's addition to the lineup, either as the team's third safety or possibly as a starting option."
Moore has a very high floor with a solid ceiling to go with it. He was a starter and an impact maker on one of the country's best college programs.
Given the fact the Jets traded back into the fourth round to land Moore, it's clear they see him very highly.
Moore has the chance to compete for a starting job on the Jets' defense and it wouldn't be surprising to see him win the job.
