Jets Country

Jets Shockingly Linked To Franchise-Altering Draft Day Trade For Pick No. 1

There's a chance the Jets try to trade up to the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Zach Pressnell

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talk with the media after the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talk with the media after the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have a few massive decisions in front of them. They've already changed the entire outlook of the franchise by bringing in a new coaching staff led by Aaron Glenn. Adding a new general manager and cutting Aaron Rodgers were also pretty huge decisions to make.

But now the Jets are tasked with replacing Rodgers and filling out their roster. New York could look to swing multiple kinds of blockbuster moves to replace Rodgers, but don't be surprised if he's replaced in the NFL Draft.

ESPN's Dan Graziano recently linked the Jets to a potential franchise-altering draft-day trade. Graziano reported the Jets are one of a few teams interested in trading up to the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"A lot of folks believe the Titans are interested in trading out of the top pick, and the Giants and Jets are among the teams believed to be interested in moving up," Graziano wrote.

If the Jets are sold on either Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, this trade up would make a lot of sense. While they could be thinking about the move right now, it would likely take multiple interviews with the prospects to find out if a deal like this would be worth it.

A trade up from pick No. 7 to pick No. 1 would be quite costly. The Jets would likely need to part ways with multiple top picks. They could also throw in a player to limit the draft capital it would take, but it would still be quite expensive.

More NFL: NFL Mock Draft: Jets Select Superstar Defensive Lineman At Pick No. 7

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News