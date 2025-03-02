Jets Shockingly Linked To Franchise-Altering Draft Day Trade For Pick No. 1
The New York Jets have a few massive decisions in front of them. They've already changed the entire outlook of the franchise by bringing in a new coaching staff led by Aaron Glenn. Adding a new general manager and cutting Aaron Rodgers were also pretty huge decisions to make.
But now the Jets are tasked with replacing Rodgers and filling out their roster. New York could look to swing multiple kinds of blockbuster moves to replace Rodgers, but don't be surprised if he's replaced in the NFL Draft.
ESPN's Dan Graziano recently linked the Jets to a potential franchise-altering draft-day trade. Graziano reported the Jets are one of a few teams interested in trading up to the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"A lot of folks believe the Titans are interested in trading out of the top pick, and the Giants and Jets are among the teams believed to be interested in moving up," Graziano wrote.
If the Jets are sold on either Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, this trade up would make a lot of sense. While they could be thinking about the move right now, it would likely take multiple interviews with the prospects to find out if a deal like this would be worth it.
A trade up from pick No. 7 to pick No. 1 would be quite costly. The Jets would likely need to part ways with multiple top picks. They could also throw in a player to limit the draft capital it would take, but it would still be quite expensive.
