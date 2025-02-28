Jets Country

NFL Mock Draft: Jets Select Superstar Defensive Lineman At Pick No. 7

Who will the Jets draft with the No. 7 pick?

Zach Pressnell

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham (DL11) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham (DL11) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets struggled mightily in 2024. Instead of trying to run it back with a team under the same leadership, the Jets opted to go in a completely different direction. New York will have a new head coach, coordinators, general manager, and quarterback the next time the team steps on the field. It'll be the beginning of a new era for Jets football.

New York will also be able to use the NFL Draft to make upgrades to the roster. Because of the horrible 2024 season put together by the Jets, they have a top ten pick in the upcoming draft.

Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News recently predicted the Jets would land superstar defensive tackle Mason Graham out of Michigan with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"The Jets can go in several directions offensively or defensively in the first round, including quarterback, tight end, offensive line, wide receiver, and edge rusher," Iyer wrote. "But it would be difficult to ignore pairing the inside force of Graham with Quinnen Williams."

Graham may not have the counting statistics to justify a top ten pick, but he's the kind of talent who plays well beyond the stat sheet.

The Michigan product is the top defensive tackle in the draft class because of his ability to wreck a game. He's one of the best run stoppers in the draft as well as providing the size and strength to be a projectable prospect.

Pairing Graham next to Quinnen Williams would give the Jets a dominant duo up front.

More NFL: D.J. Reed Predicted To Betray Jets, Sign Deal With NFC Powerhouse

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News