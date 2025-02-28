NFL Mock Draft: Jets Select Superstar Defensive Lineman At Pick No. 7
The New York Jets struggled mightily in 2024. Instead of trying to run it back with a team under the same leadership, the Jets opted to go in a completely different direction. New York will have a new head coach, coordinators, general manager, and quarterback the next time the team steps on the field. It'll be the beginning of a new era for Jets football.
New York will also be able to use the NFL Draft to make upgrades to the roster. Because of the horrible 2024 season put together by the Jets, they have a top ten pick in the upcoming draft.
Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News recently predicted the Jets would land superstar defensive tackle Mason Graham out of Michigan with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The Jets can go in several directions offensively or defensively in the first round, including quarterback, tight end, offensive line, wide receiver, and edge rusher," Iyer wrote. "But it would be difficult to ignore pairing the inside force of Graham with Quinnen Williams."
Graham may not have the counting statistics to justify a top ten pick, but he's the kind of talent who plays well beyond the stat sheet.
The Michigan product is the top defensive tackle in the draft class because of his ability to wreck a game. He's one of the best run stoppers in the draft as well as providing the size and strength to be a projectable prospect.
Pairing Graham next to Quinnen Williams would give the Jets a dominant duo up front.
