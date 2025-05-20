Jets Shockingly Pegged As Underdogs Against One Of 2024's Worst Teams
People around the NFL apparently are quite high on the New England Patriots.
The New York Jets? Not so much.
Despite finishing 4-13 each of the last two seasons, the Patriots currently are favored to win 11 of their 17 games next season, per DraftKings Sportsbook. That includes being favored to win both matchups with the Jets, who went 7-10 in 2024.
The Patriots are 5.5-point favorites for their Week 11 home game against New York, and 1.5-point favorites for the Week 17 rematch at MetLife Stadium. Oddsmakers also expect New England to split its games against the Miami Dolphins and lose both matchups with the Buffalo Bills.
The Patriots and Jets split their two games last season, with New York earning a blowout win in Week 3 and New England exacting revenge in dramatic fashion five weeks later.
So, why are the Jets expected to get swept by the Patriots next season, especially when both teams are entering new eras under new head coaches?
Well, people clearly are higher on sophomore quarterback Drake Maye than veteran Justin Fields, and head coach Mike Vrabel is more of a proven commodity than Aaron Glenn. Moreover, the Patriots earned rave reviews for their offseason moves, including their performance in the 2025 NFL Draft, whereas the Jets' activity received mixed reactions.
Nevertheless, game predictions mean nothing, especially this time of the year. Let's see how these two teams look in six months.
