Jets Shockingly Urged To Avoid Popular Draft Prospect
The New York Jets have an important decision to make in the upcoming NFL Draft. With the No. 7 overall pick in the first round, the Jets have been connected to a lot of different prospects, but the top two names linked to the Jets are Penn State's tight end Tyler Warren and Missouri's offensive tackle Armand Membou.
Both prospects would fill a hole for the Jets, whether it's Warren replacing Tyler Conklin or Membou replacing Tyron Smith.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently urged the Jets to avoid drafting Warren despite the number of writers predicting them to select the Penn State product.
"Penn State's Tyler Warren is a future weapon in the NFL if deployed properly. He can be used all over the formation," Sobleski wrote. "At the same time, he wasn't nearly as effective earlier in his career when used in a more traditional manner. His potential selection with the seventh overall pick feels like a bit of a reach and an imperfect fit regarding the Jets.
"Besides, this tight end class is quite good as well. Instead, the Jets can finish the offensive line by addressing right tackle or give new head coach Aaron Glenn a defensive difference-maker to be the foundational piece for culture."
Between the two prospects, Membou would be the boring pick, but he would be the better selection. Warren would be the exciting playmaker that Jets fans want to see added to the roster, but New York could add a tight end later in the draft.
Taking Warren would be a big reach for the Jets. Fans and analysts might be captivated by Warren's abilities, but it wouldn't be the smartest pick possible.
