Jets Country

Jets Should Target Cowboys All-Pro CB In Blockbuster Trade

The Jets could use an additional cornerback opposite of Sauce Gardner.

Zach Pressnell

Dec 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) defends during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Dec 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) defends during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently suggested the Dallas Cowboys could look to trade their star cornerback Trevon Diggs this season. Sobleski didn't link him to any team, but he suggested the star's value would be a 2026 sixth round pick.

"Both cornerback Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys may be better off without each other," Sobleski wrote. "That may come across as counterintuitive considering how good Diggs has been when he's healthy, but he hasn't been healthy over the last two seasons.

"Diggs has endured back-to-back season-ending injuries to the same knee, which resulted in only 13 total appearances. The 26-year-old could bounce back, but the Cowboys might not get the return they expected after signing the 2021 first-team All-Pro to a five-year, $97 million contract extension."

If Diggs can be had for a sixth round pick, the New York Jets would be foolish to not go after him.

New York desperately needs to add a cornerback opposite of shutdown defensive back Sauce Gardner. Pairing a shutdown guy like Gardner with a big play defender like Diggs would give the Jets one of the best defensive back duos in the league.

Head coach Aaron Glenn is no stranger to building a roster around a strong defense. As a defensive guy himself, Glenn would likely be on board to add a star like Diggs.

Last season, Diggs recorded two interceptions and 11 passes defensed. He's a two-time Pro Bowler who's also been named to an All-Pro team during his five-year NFL career. The 26-year-old would be a huge addition for the Jets to make heading into this season.

More NFL: Jets Predicted To Cut Ties With Superstar In Blockbuster Trade

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News