Jets Should Target Cowboys All-Pro CB In Blockbuster Trade
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently suggested the Dallas Cowboys could look to trade their star cornerback Trevon Diggs this season. Sobleski didn't link him to any team, but he suggested the star's value would be a 2026 sixth round pick.
"Both cornerback Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys may be better off without each other," Sobleski wrote. "That may come across as counterintuitive considering how good Diggs has been when he's healthy, but he hasn't been healthy over the last two seasons.
"Diggs has endured back-to-back season-ending injuries to the same knee, which resulted in only 13 total appearances. The 26-year-old could bounce back, but the Cowboys might not get the return they expected after signing the 2021 first-team All-Pro to a five-year, $97 million contract extension."
If Diggs can be had for a sixth round pick, the New York Jets would be foolish to not go after him.
New York desperately needs to add a cornerback opposite of shutdown defensive back Sauce Gardner. Pairing a shutdown guy like Gardner with a big play defender like Diggs would give the Jets one of the best defensive back duos in the league.
Head coach Aaron Glenn is no stranger to building a roster around a strong defense. As a defensive guy himself, Glenn would likely be on board to add a star like Diggs.
Last season, Diggs recorded two interceptions and 11 passes defensed. He's a two-time Pro Bowler who's also been named to an All-Pro team during his five-year NFL career. The 26-year-old would be a huge addition for the Jets to make heading into this season.
