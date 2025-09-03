Jets Should Target Trade For Giants Lineman After Crushing OL Injury
The New York Jets had avoided the injury bug for most of training camp and the preseason, but they couldn't make it through the entire offseason without a crushing injury.
Starting offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker recently suffered a triceps injury, and the fear is that it's going to be a season-ending injury. This injury could crush the Jets, considering they're likely looking to run their offense through the big men up front.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested the New York Giants could look to trade former top draft pick Evan Neal in the coming weeks. Although Knox didn't list the Jets as a potential suitor, the Jets could emerge after the Vera-Tucker injury.
Adding Evan Neal would help the Jets' new offensive line problem
"The New York Giants haven't traded Evan Neal yet, but the 2022 first-round pick is probably out of chances to prove himself with them," Knox wrote. "He never developed into a reliable starter at tackle. This offseason, the Giants tried moving him to guard, but he couldn't beat out Greg Van Roten for the job.
"Neal isn't going to fill any team's needs for an immediate starter, but he's a 24-year-old (25 on September 19) project who might provide depth at multiple positions. He could find a market from teams that lack versatile depth and/or a long-term succession plan for an aging veteran. Given how far Neal's stock has fallen, he isn't likely to carry a substantial cost. Expect him to command a bit more than the conditional 2027 seventh-round pick the Atlanta Falcons recently got for tackle Michael Jerrell, though."
Neal would certainly be easy to acquire at this stage of his career. It doesn't seem like he's going to play much with the Giants, so a trade could make sense for all involved.
After the Giants moved him to guard during this preseason, the fit with the Jets would be seamless. Obviously, it wouldn't be the ideal situation, considering Vera-Tucker may miss the entire year, but adding Neal would be much better than a backup. Add in the fact that Neal is still young, and there's a chance he could solidify himself with the Jets moving forward.
