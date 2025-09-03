Jets Called Landing Spot In Trade For $13 Million Cowboys Star

Jets Country

Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmet during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have a lot of talent on their roster, but there are still quite a few holes to patch up if they want to make a push for a .500 record.

Pushing for a .500 record or better isn't out of the picture for the Jets, but they'd need to make some upgrades to get there. While they have a talented defense, the Jets could look to land a trade to upgrade the defensive front even more.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed the Jets as a potential landing spot for Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith if the Cowboys opt to trade the former top draft pick.

Jets linked to trade for Cowboys star DT Mazi Smith

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smit
Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass as Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith (58) pressures in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"No, the Dallas Cowboys aren't in fire-sale mode—at least, not yet. However, they did bring back defensive tackle Kenny Clark in the Parsons trade, which only further complicates the future of 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith," Knox wrote. "The Michigan product has struggled to play up to his draft status. He's appeared in 34 games and played 830 defensive snaps, but has recorded just 54 tackles and two sacks. Most of that production came last season, when Smith started all 17 contests.

"Smith is now listed as a backup and could probably benefit from a change of scenery. The Cowboys, meanwhile, should be willing to listen to any reasonable offer for him since the 24-year-old doesn't look like a long-term building block in Dallas. Is Smith the most proven player on our list? No, but he's a young former first-round pick who plays a premium position and who should be available at a relative bargain."

The Jets could part ways with a fifth-round pick or a pair of later-round picks to acquire the young defensive lineman.

Adding Smith alongside Quinnen Williams on the defensive line would be a nightmare for opposing teams. Running the ball would be beyond difficult for most NFL teams, aside from powerhouses like the Baltimore Ravens.

Considering Smith is still young, this would be a solid move for the Jets. It would set them up for success in the future while also helping them win right now.

