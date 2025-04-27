Jets Sign Intriguing UDFA Quarterback With Important Ties To New York
With the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou. Membou comes to the Jets after spending three seasons with the Missouri Tigers. The young offensive lineman is expected to compete for the starting right tackle job in training camp with a lot of experts predicting he'll win the position.
Following the draft, the Jets signed Missouri quarterback Brady Cook in undrafted free agency. Cook and Membou played together for three seasons at Missouri, while Cook played there for two seasons before Membou arrived.
While at Missouri, Cook threw for 9,251 yards and 50 touchdowns. He had a completion percentage near 66 percent for his career. Cook started 47 games for the Tigers with 38 of those games coming with Membou as his teammate.
This connection doesn't seem like much, but it could provide pretty valuable comfortability for the two rookies. Sometimes, NFL prospects can seem overwhelmed as they enter a new part of their life. The step up from college football to the NFL is a huge step. Adding a college teammate to the roster is invaluable.
The Jets have struggled with quarterback depth for quite some time now. They have Justin Fields as their starter with Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis behind him. It's unlikely we see Cook crack the active roster at any point this season, but it won't hurt to have him around for training camp at the very least.
