Jets Country

Jets Sign Intriguing UDFA Quarterback With Important Ties To New York

The Jets signed Missouri quarterback Brady Cook in undrafted free agency.

Zach Pressnell

Dec 30, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) stands in the pocket against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) stands in the pocket against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou. Membou comes to the Jets after spending three seasons with the Missouri Tigers. The young offensive lineman is expected to compete for the starting right tackle job in training camp with a lot of experts predicting he'll win the position.

Following the draft, the Jets signed Missouri quarterback Brady Cook in undrafted free agency. Cook and Membou played together for three seasons at Missouri, while Cook played there for two seasons before Membou arrived.

While at Missouri, Cook threw for 9,251 yards and 50 touchdowns. He had a completion percentage near 66 percent for his career. Cook started 47 games for the Tigers with 38 of those games coming with Membou as his teammate.

This connection doesn't seem like much, but it could provide pretty valuable comfortability for the two rookies. Sometimes, NFL prospects can seem overwhelmed as they enter a new part of their life. The step up from college football to the NFL is a huge step. Adding a college teammate to the roster is invaluable.

The Jets have struggled with quarterback depth for quite some time now. They have Justin Fields as their starter with Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis behind him. It's unlikely we see Cook crack the active roster at any point this season, but it won't hurt to have him around for training camp at the very least.

More NFL: Jets' Highly Touted Draft Pick Compares Himself To Jalen Ramsey

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News