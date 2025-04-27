Jets' Highly Touted Draft Pick Compares Himself To Jalen Ramsey
The New York Jets used their third round selection, No. 73 overall, to select Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas. Thomas will step into the Jets' cornerback room as a possible replacement for star cornerback D.J. Reed who left New York in free agency this offseason.
Thomas joins a long list of Florida State defensive backs who have been drafted into the NFL.
Thomas recently had quite an eyebrow-raising response when asked who he might model his game after.
"I wouldn't say model, but someone I can learn from and see what he is good at, and see what type of tools that I could add to my toolbox. So it definitely be Jalen Ramsey," Thomas told NFL Network.
"Just his length and his swagger, his confidence, and how the opposing teams may not even know that he is on the field, just looking at him physically, but they can fill him out there. So that's just one guy I pride myself in watching as well."
Thomas has similar size and athletic ability to the aforementioned Florida State great, Jaley Ramsey. Ramsey had a more successful college career than Thomas, which makes him the perfect player for Thomas to study and learn from.
Now, the two Florida State products will play within the same NFL division as Thomas is with the Jets and Ramsey is with the Miami Dolphins.
It's hard to imagine these two defensive backs won't be working together to improve each other in the near future.