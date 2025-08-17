Jets Snap Counts: New York Hinting At WR Cut
The New York Jets' wide receiver room has led to plenty of question marks this summer.
This is a two-fold discussion. The idea of the Jets' No. 2 receiver has been discussed at length. Right now, Josh Reynolds appears poised for the job. But, also there's an argument that another option is necessary for the Jets' passing offense to take a step forward in 2025. That's a different discussion, though.
This topic is about something different. Specifically, second-year receiver Malachi Corley. The 23-year-old was selected with the No. 65 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 National Football League Draft. Last year, he didn't have a big role in the Jets' offense. He didn't click with Aaron Rodgers and finished the season with three catches for 16 yards in nine games played.
Corley has been the talking point of the summer in the receiver room. The reason for this is because he clearly has talent, the Jets wouldn't have taken him as high as they did if he didn't have the talent. But, he hasn't separated himself throughout the summer and seems to be at risk of missing out on a roster spot.
Jets hint at impending wide receiver cut
It has been speculated about a lot that Corley could be on the chopping block and that discussion only got more steam on Saturday as the Jets took on the New York Giants in the team's second preseason game of the summer. Corley got just 14 snaps and only eight of them were actually on offense, per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
"WR," Rosenblatt said." Brandon Smith 33, Arian Smith 32, Jamaal Pritchett 25, Malachi Corley 14 (6 ST), and Quentin Skinner 13. The WR room is an interesting one. Wilson/Reynolds/Johnson/Smith feel safe. Lazard too depending on health. Pritchett feels like he has the edge over Gipson. Then if the Jets keep 7, it feels like it'll be between Smith and Skinner. Skinner has been really impressive as a deep threat lately, while Smith has been all-around one of their best performers throughout the summer."
The Jet Press noted that Corley's first offensive snaps didn't come until late in the contest.
"Malachi Corley has played two snaps in this game, both on the kick return team," The Jets Press said. "The first play he missed a block (on the guy who tackled Edwards) and the second play he’s called for an illegal double team block. It’s now the 4th quarter and he’s yet to play an offensive snap."
With training camp winding down, it's looking more and more like Corley isn't going to earn a spot on the roster.