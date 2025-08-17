Ex-Cowboys, Bills Star Could Solve Jets Issue
The New York Jets have a world of potential for the 2025 National Football League season, but things haven’t worked out so far for the passing offense specifically.
This is a topic you’ll likely see a lot over the next few days. It’s out there right now and is at least slightly an exaggeration. Fields has gotten a lot of praise and will be fine. While this is the case, Fields and the passing attack didn’t look connected on Saturday against the New York Giants.
ESPN’s Rich Cimini joined in and attributed some of the struggles to a lack of a "legit WR2" on the roster right now.
"Quarterback Justin Fields and the passing offense were out of sync, which is not surprising," Cimini said. "They've been sputtering throughout most of training camp, with Fields unable to get the ball downfield to his wide receivers. Fields completed his first throw -- a 4-yard flare to tight end Mason Taylor -- then finished with five straight incompletions in two series of action (a high snap and a QB pressure contributed to two of the errant throws.)
"Fields was 0-for-3 when targeting wideout Garrett Wilson, his old buddy from Ohio State. Yes, the Jets again showed potential in the running game, but it's hard to be one-dimensional in the NFL. The lack of a legit WR2 to complement Wilson is one of the reasons they're not clicking."
Jets have one clear option to improve passing offense
If the Jets were to be interested in adding another weapon, there is still a guy out there who could make an impact even this close to the regular season. Five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper is out there for the taking right now.
He spent time in the AFC East last season as a member of the Buffalo Bills and it's somewhat surprising he's still out there in free agency. Last year, Cooper had 44 catches for 547 yards total in 14 games. It wasn't his best season, but he's still the type of player that could help improve this offense quickly.
Garrett Wilson is the Jets' clear No. 1 option. Right now, Josh Reynolds looks like the No. 2 option behind him. Cooper would provide a clear upgrade even at 31 years old. It doesn't really make much sense that Cooper is still available. If the Jets want to add, he's the guy to call.
More NFL: Insider Reveals Top 3 Biggest Roster Battles For Jets-Giants