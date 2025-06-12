Breece Hall Broke Silence On Jets Trade Rumors
The New York Jets have been in some odd trade rumors this offseason.
Throughout the offseason to this point, it seems like a majority of writers and analysts alike have tried to speculate about the possibility of New York moving on from running back Breece Hall. Head coach Aaron Glenn made a comment earlier in the offseason saying he wants to use more of a committee because the running back room is talented overall, but some took that and ran with it and made it sound like Hall wouldn't play another game in New York.
The 24-year-old playmaker was asked about the trade rumors and addressed the noise on Wednesday, as transcribed by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
"Breece Hall on the trade rumors this offseason, said: 'If people feel like you aren’t doing your job you’re going to be replaced.' But said Aaron Glenn called him to let him know he wants him to be here," Rosenblatt said. " He told him 'Breece, I don’t want to trade you. You’re our running back.'"
There you have it. The rumors and speculation can come to an end. Hall made it clear what Glenn's thoughts are about him. Hall isn't going anywhere so the unfounded mock trade proposals can stop for now.
He's a dynamic back who even in what was considered to be a down year in 2024 still had over 1,350 yards from scrimmage on a team that had fewer rushing attempts than anyone else.