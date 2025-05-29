Jets Star Garrett Wilson Gets Bullish 2025 Prediction From ESPN Writer
Garrett Wilson has been a very, very good receiver in his first three NFL seasons. Will 2025 be the year he takes the jump to greatness?
Wilson, 24, has had no fewer than 1,042, but no more than 1,104 receiving yards in a single season thus far. He's been limited by his quarterback play (and really, the entire dysfunctional Jets organization), but he'd surely admit he's capable of more.
In 2025, Wilson's surroundings look a lot different. He's got a new head coach in Aaron Glenn, a new starting quarterback in Justin Fields, and a new offensive play-caller in Tanner Engstrand. Will that formula lead to the success he desires?
ESPN's Ben Solak believes so. In fact, Solak made a soft prediction that Wilson would lead the NFL in receiving yards in a recent season preview column.
"Wilson has played mostly on hard mode (a lot of press coverage, downfield routes, contested balls, etc.), and new coordinator Tanner Engstrand will prioritize getting him easier targets," Solak wrote. "As such, I have a nagging suspicion that Wilson will lead the league in receiving yards in 2025."
The other factor that Solak pointed out was the fact that Wilson has no obvious wide receiver two playing behind him, which could lead to even more production, though it's to New York's benefit to find other reliable weapons in the passing game.
And it's not as though Wilson should need any added motivation, given the Jets' failure to make the playoffs in any of his first three seasons, but he's also gunning for a contract extension, as the Jets already picked up his fifth-year option for 2026.
It's a pivotal year for a lot of Jets, and Wilson is near the top of that list. Will 2025 be the year he emerges as one of the league's elite playmakers?
