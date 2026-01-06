Jets Safety Non-Committal About Future In New York

Over the next few weeks, we should start to get an indication on guys who could return to the New York Jets in 2026, and others who may return.

Clearly, the Jets need to make some sort of change after a 3-14 season in Aaron Glenn's first campaign leading the franchise as the team's head coach. The Jets are riding it out with Glenn and that's arguably the right call. If the Jets moved on after one season, that would be more of the same from what Jets fans have experienced in recent memory. The backbone of the team is in place with Glenn, Darren Mougey, and some core pieces, like Garrett Wilson. The Jets are loaded with draft capital and salary cap space. So, this should be a big offseason ahead.

There will obviously be guys who stay, and others who will go. On Monday, Jets offensive lineman John Simpson made it clear that he would like to return and that it would be an "honor" in free agency. On the other hand, safety Andre Cisco was a bit more non-committal, as shared by ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Who will be back?

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) after the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"S Andre Cisco, who missed the second half of the year (pec surgery), will be a free agent," Cimini wrote on X. "Asked if he'd like to return, Cisco said, 'The safe thing to say is I would love to be back' because he enjoys playing for Glenn, 'but I'm going into Year 6 and I'm not where I want to be at yet.' Where's that? He said his goal always has been to be the best safety in the NFL and to be playing on a defense that is winning championships."

Cisco was brought in to help bolster the safety room after the Jets had some trouble there over the last few years. When healthy, he looked good. But he missed most of the season. Anything could happen, but that's certainly not a loud endorsement.

