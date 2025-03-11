Jets Star Had ‘Significant’ Interest From Surprising NFC Team
The New York Jets made a pretty huge move on Sunday.
With free agency quickly approaching, the Jets wanted to keep one of their defensive building blocks around. 25-year-old linebacker Jamien Sherwood earned a big role with the Jets in 2024 and responded by racking up a career-high 158 total tackles and an NFL-leading 98 solo tackles.
Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey must've liked what they saw on tape from Sherwood because they inked Sherwood to a three-year deal on Sunday before he hit the open market. It already seems like the right move because he definitely would've had a strong market. FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz shared that the Atlanta Falcons would've shown "significant" interest in him if he was on the open market.
"Sources: Before re-signing with the Jets, LB Jamien Sherwood was expected to draw significant interest from the Falcons," Schultz said. "Atlanta’s DC Jeff Ulbrich and LBs coach Mike Rutenberg, who played key roles in Sherwood’s development during his career year, were eager to reunite with him."
Atlanta was a pretty surprising team in 2024. The Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a massive deal and then followed up by drafting Michael Penix Jr. Cousins didn't make it through the season as the team's starter and Penix eventually took over. Atlanta had some high expectations heading into the season and ended up finishing below .500 at 8-9.
The Falcons clearly need to improve their defense and Sherwood could've been a guy to help, but luckily the Jets aren't letting him go anywhere.
