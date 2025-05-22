Jets Star Predicted to Sign Monumental 4-Year, $120 Million Contract
The New York Jets have made a few significant moves, including adding a new quarterback, general manager, and head coach, but they haven't made all the moves they need to.
The next move on the to do list should be re-signing star wide receiver Garrett Wilson to a new deal.
Jack McKessy of USA Today recently predicted Wilson would sign a monumental four-year, $120 million contract which would put him in the same ballpark as a few other top wide receivers in the league.
"Wilson is in a great spot to negotiate his new deal after a 2024 season that was his personal best yet," McKessy wrote. "His 101 catches, 1,104 receiving yards and seven touchdowns were all career-high marks, as was his 65.6 catch percentage on 154 targets.
"Wilson can also point to his consistency despite the subpar quarterback play he's been paired with over the first three years of his career. The former No. 10 overall pick has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in each of his first three seasons as the Jets trotted out six different starting quarterbacks in that span."
Wilson is the best player on the Jets' offense and it's not seemingly close. He's going to be the biggest piece of the puzzle of Justin Fields' success.
The Jets have a depleted wide receiver room right now and Wilson is the clear top target. If they were to lose him, the Jets would be left with potentially the worst wide receiver room in football.
Securing a long-term deal is crucial for Wilson, and it would be best to get it done as soon as possible.
