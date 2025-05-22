Jets Country

Jets Star Predicted to Sign Monumental 4-Year, $120 Million Contract

The Jets need to sign Garrett Wilson to a massive contract extension in the near future.

Zach Pressnell

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) celebrates his touchdown reception with wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) celebrates his touchdown reception with wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have made a few significant moves, including adding a new quarterback, general manager, and head coach, but they haven't made all the moves they need to.

The next move on the to do list should be re-signing star wide receiver Garrett Wilson to a new deal.

Jack McKessy of USA Today recently predicted Wilson would sign a monumental four-year, $120 million contract which would put him in the same ballpark as a few other top wide receivers in the league.

"Wilson is in a great spot to negotiate his new deal after a 2024 season that was his personal best yet," McKessy wrote. "His 101 catches, 1,104 receiving yards and seven touchdowns were all career-high marks, as was his 65.6 catch percentage on 154 targets.

"Wilson can also point to his consistency despite the subpar quarterback play he's been paired with over the first three years of his career. The former No. 10 overall pick has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in each of his first three seasons as the Jets trotted out six different starting quarterbacks in that span."

Wilson is the best player on the Jets' offense and it's not seemingly close. He's going to be the biggest piece of the puzzle of Justin Fields' success.

The Jets have a depleted wide receiver room right now and Wilson is the clear top target. If they were to lose him, the Jets would be left with potentially the worst wide receiver room in football.

Securing a long-term deal is crucial for Wilson, and it would be best to get it done as soon as possible.

More MLB: Jets Predicted To Regret Giving Justin Fields 'Big Money'

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News