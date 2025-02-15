Jets Star Sauce Gardner Takes Stance On NY Future
Will the New York Jets give star cornerback Sauce Gardner a contract extension this offseason?
It’s unclear at this point, but the young cornerback is eligible for an extension. He was selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2022 National Football League Draft.
Gardner has developed into one of the best corners in football and has two Pro Bowl nods, two All-Pro nods, and was the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
There was some chatter toward the end of the season about his future with the team. He is under contract for the 2025 season and then has a club option for the 2026 campaign. Some speculated whether he could be traded, but a move wouldn’t make any sense.
Plus, he continues to make it clear that he wants to be here. A post was shared on social media where a fan said that Gardner and Garrett Wilson should be in the team’s long-term plans and he re-shared it and seems open to the fact.
While sharing the post, Gardner said "I'm (with) it" with a green heart.
Hopefully, the Jets and Gardner can come together on a new deal this offseason that will keep him around even longer than just the next two years. The Jets are lucky to have Gardner and shouldn't consider anything other than a long-term extension with the 24-year-old playmaker. The offseason is here and the Jets already have made a few tough decisions, could one involving Gardner be on the way?
