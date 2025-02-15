Sam Darnold To Jets? NFL Writer Makes Bold Prediction
It's an interesting time to follow the New York Jets.
The team made it known that Aaron Rodgers would not be returning for the 2025 season. Rodgers and the team are going in a different direction and now New York will have to sort out the quarterback room.
Currently, the Jets have Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis under contract with the team. The Jets are "expected" to pursue a veteran quarterback, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.
The best quarterback currently expected to hit the open market is former Jets No. 3 pick Sam Darnold. He tossed 35 touchdown passes with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 and finished the season with a 14-3 record. Darnold surely will cash in and Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon predicted that he will return to New York.
"My February prediction? The Vikes let Darnold get away in favor of (JJ McCarthy). The (Pittsburgh Steelers) stick with (Russell Wilson). (Kirk Cousins) goes to the (Las Vegas Raiders), Darnold goes back to the Jets in place of Aaron Rodgers, (Derek Carr) becomes a bridge in Cleveland, the (Tennessee Titans) and (New York Giants) draft (Cam Ward) and (Shedeur Sanders), respectively, and (Justin Fields) is left fighting for opportunities in a place like Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Cleveland, Las Vegas or New Orleans."
This doesn't seem likely. The Jets have some cap questions to deal with, even with Rodgers going elsewhere. Darnold's market value is projected to be over $160 million over four years by Spotrac. Even if New York didn't have a connection to Darnold, this seems like too expensive of a contract. Mix in the fact that things didn't work out once and it makes this prediction seem highly unlikely.
More NFL: Jets, Browns Projected As Top Landing Spots For $180 Million QB