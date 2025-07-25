Jets Star Set To Return, Reached Final Hurdle
The New York Jets were missing a star for the vast majority of the 2024 National Football League season.
Linebacker Jermaine Johnson II was a breakout star in 2023. That season, he started all 17 games, earned his first Pro Bowl nod, had 7 1/2 sacks, and had 55 total tackles. Unsurprisingly, there were high expectations heading into the 2024 season, but he only was able to play in two games before he tore his Achilles.
It's been a long road back, but Johnson took to social media to announce that he's fully cleared now.
"Just landed back from LA after checking in with my surgeon and my team out there and… IM CLEARED Y'ALL🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 After I was told that, these past 10-11 months flashed in my head and man was it tough," Johnson said. "But through Gods grace and guidance I prevailed against all physical, mental and emotional hurdles. God is so great man. So great."
Johnson is a guy who could play a big role in 2025. The Jets' defense took a hit last year with him missing time but this is just another step in the positive direction. New York picked up the fifth-year option on Johnson's deal this offseason so clearly they are excited about this guy. This was one of the final hurdles for the young Pro Bowler. Now, it won't be long until he's back on the field and the Jets surely are going to need him.