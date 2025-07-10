Jets Star Somehow Has Become Underrated
Will New York Jets running back Breece Hall turn things around in 2025?
This is a big topic right now for the team. Hall has been one of the most talked about members of the franchise this offseason after a down year, for his standards. Most running backs would probably be happy with the production he had, but Hall entered the 2024 season as one of the most hyped up running backs in the league with some thinking he even could be top 5.
What a difference a year makes. Former Pro Bowl running back Maurice Jones-Drew shared a column ranking the top running backs in the league and had Hall at No. 19.
"Hall's efficiency has decreased in each of the past two seasons, in part due to the team's poor quarterback play," Jones-Drew said. "He now enters a contract year in yet another season of change for the Jets' offense, which will be led by first-time OC Tanner Engstrand and new QB Justin Fields.
"Engstrand comes over from Detroit, where the offense was led by a two-headed monster in the backfield; he could apply a similar approach with Hall and dual-threat QB Fields leading the charge. That said, Hall could see some of his opportunities go to Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, as new head coach Aaron Glenn says he prefers a three-RB rotation. I believe Hall will remain the lead back in New York -- at least until the end of this season -- but time will tell how the backfield load is divvied up."
Can New York get him back into the top 10 or top 5 after this upcoming season?