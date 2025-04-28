Jets Stunner Called 'Boldest Bet' Of NFL Draft
After weeks of rumors and speculation leading up to the National Football League Draft isn't it nice to have clarity and not have to wonder who the New York Jets would end up picking?
Mock drafts were shared left and right and there was plenty of speculation and rumors about guys who could end up being in the mix for the franchise. Ultimately, the Jets made seven selections in the NFL Draft starting with Armand Membou to help shore up the offensive line.
New York has gotten a lot of praise for its first draft under Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey. One move that has raised some eyebrows was the selection of Georgia receiver Arian Smith with the No. 110 pick in the fourth round, though.
Pro Football Focus' Mark Chichester even called it one of the "boldest bets" of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The New York Jets made one of the boldest bets of Day 3: The Jets selected Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith — ranked No. 343 on the PFF Big Board — with pick No. 110 overall," Chichester said. "110. New York Jets: WR Arian Smith, Georgia (Big Board Rank: 343). Smith has plenty of athletic tools, and the Jets are clearly betting on his upside after he finished at No. 343 on the PFF Big Board. He stepped into a full-time role for the first time in 2024, earning a 57.1 PFF grade with 10 drops on 48 receptions and just a 22 percent contested-catch rate."
The move has plenty of potential. Before the 2024 season, he hadn't had over eight catches in a season. He had his biggest opportunity in 2024 and had 48 catches for 817 yards. Smith has blazing speed but his drops were taked about a lot and was a reason why he was ranked low. But, that shouldn't be worried about too much at this point. This is a kid who were from eight catches in a season to 48. There's always going to be growing pains.
