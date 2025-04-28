Jets Caught In Crosshairs Of NFL Draft Controversy
The New York Jets had a pretty successful National Football League Draft this past weekend.
It was Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey’s first while being in charge of the organization. New York pretty much filled every major roster hole, including the offensive line and tight end. It was a great weekend for New York, but there has been some controversy surrounding the draft overall.
Over the last few days, there have been stories about players who received prank calls during the draft. The biggest example has been Shedeur Sanders but he isn’t the only one. For example, Penn State star tight end Tyler Warren — who was mentioned as an option for the Jets with the No. 7 pick — also received a prank call during the NFL Draft as New York was preparing to make its pick, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: Penn State TE Tyler Warren was also prank called during the draft, receiving a call when the Jets were on the clock at No. 7," Schultz sais. "I’m told Warren’s camp believes it was the same number and/or area code involved in the Shedeur Sanders prank on Friday night. NFL teams have access to these numbers, and it’s clear someone passed it along — whether to family or friends. Just so cruel."
That’s pretty unfortunate. Obviously, Warren still had his NFL Draft dream come true as he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts. But, this is supposed to be one of the most successful and life-changing events for these young prospects. The fact that some took this as an opportunity to get people’s hopes up for seemingly no reason at all is just unfortunate.
New York obviously didn’t do anything wrong, but it’s just an unfortunate story that has taken the NFL world by storm over the last few days. Plus, one interesting nugget that has come out is that former Jets coach Jeff Ulbrich's son is the one who got Sanders' number at the very least leading to that call.