Jets-Cowboys Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Dump Embattled 1,359-Yard RB To Dallas
The New York Jets have a very talented young running back who can't be thrilled with his situation right now.
Last week, ESPN's Rich Cimini discussed the idea that the Jets could be looking to move on from Breece Hall, possibly targeting Boise State's Ashton Jeanty in the NFL Draft. That came on the back of comments from head coach Aaron Glenn that New York could employ a committee backfield instead of committing to Hall as the lead back.
If Hall is frustrated with the discourse at this point, it would be hard to blame him. It's all part of the business, but the nature of a competitor is to think that you're always the best player for your team in any given situation.
The 23-year-old Hall may not say so publicly, but getting traded out of New York might be the most appealing option at this point. And if that's the route the Jets choose to take, there's a team deep in the heart of Texas that could really use someone with his talents.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay proposed a hypothetical trade that would send Hall to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Dallas' 2025 third- and sixth-round draft picks (No. 76 and 204 overall).
"Rather than hope a blue-chipper like Ashton Jeanty is still available at No. 12 overall or rolling the dice on an unheralded prospect in the middle rounds, the Cowboys could instead package a pair of their 10 total selections to bring in Hall," Kay wrote.
"Despite already achieving star status going into his fourth NFL season, Hall still has plenty of upside and potential to grow along with the other young talent in Dallas. He’d be able to support veteran quarterback Dak Prescott immediately and could eventually help the next signal-caller who takes over under center."
Hall put up 1,359 total yards last season--483 receiving, 876 rushing. While he was far from efficient on the ground (4.2 yards per carry), he's been working behind a patchwork Jets offensive line for the last three years, while playing for a team that's constantly been behind on the scoreboard.
Dallas would be an intriguing destination for Hall, but the Jets are under no pressure to make a move unless they feel those draft picks are more beneficial to them than keeping him around. But his contract expires at the end of the season, so the time for a trade would certainly be soon.
