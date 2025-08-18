Jets Superstar Faces 'Tough Sledding' In 2025, Writer Says
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson might fail to do something in 2025 that he has accomplished in each of the past three seasons.
Wilson is undoubtedly one of the most talented wide receivers in the National Football League, and the Jets certainly know it.
New York rewarded Wilson with a four-year, $130 million extension in July, and Wilson deserves every penny of it. The former Ohio State star has not only appeared in every single possible game for the Jets in his career (three seasons), but he’s tallied over 1,000 yards receiving in each of those seasons.
Sadly, that streak might be in danger this year, but not due to any fault of Wilson’s.
The Jets might struggle to get Garrett Wilson the ball this year
If Saturday’s 31-12 preseason loss to the New York Giants was an indication of things to come for the Jets offense, Gang Green won’t be a dominant passing team in 2025. Poor quarterback play — including from Justin Fields — coincided with Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand relying heavily on the run game against the Giants.
The Giants' defense, fearing no receivers beyond Wilson, didn’t hesitate to pour all of their attention into stopping him, and he ended the game with zero catches.
Was this an ominous sign of things to come for Wilson and the Jets’ passing game? The Jet Press’ Justin Fried discussed the situation over the weekend.
“Garrett Wilson didn't necessarily do anything wrong in Saturday's loss to the Giants, but the game was just another reminder that the 2025 season might be tough sledding for the talented wide receiver,” Fried observed.
"Wilson was targeted three times by Fields on Saturday but failed to haul in a single catch. With the passing game sputtering, the Jets leaning on their ground attack, and defenses zeroing in on him, Wilson could struggle to reach the 1,000-yard receiving milestone this season.”
Opposing defenses will have every reason to overload on Wilson this year, and mediocre-to-bad QB play from Fields — if it persists — will only make that situation more dire for Wilson.
It’s important not to overreact to preseason games, but it’s becoming clear that the Jets will need at least one more wideout to emerge in a huge way in 2025 (will it be Arian Smith?), in addition to better play from Fields.
On the whole, it looks like the Jets will be relying heavily on their running back room to generate offense, especially with three dangerous rushers on the roster.
