Jets Might Make Unusual Roster Decision Due To Stud Rookie
Are the New York Jets going to keep four running backs on their roster?
Much has been made of New York’s three-headed monster of Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis — and deservedly so — but the Jets have another impact back in camp: undrafted rookie Donovan Edwards.
Edwards, a Michigan Wolverine, signed with the Jets on April 26, and he’s impressed so far. Four running backs seems like a lot, but perhaps New York will make an exception.
Does Donovan Edwards deserve a roster spot?
While some Jets fans don’t want to see Edwards cut, others think it’s a waste to add Edwards to a roster already featuring three electric backs. Gang Green Nation’s John Butchko — a huge voice in Jets media — doesn’t necessarily agree with the latter assessment.
“Edwards had an excellent preseason opener a week ago in Green Bay,” Butchko wrote on Saturday ahead of New York’s preseason game against the New York Giants. “He ran tough and flashed some speed. He was a holding penalty away from a 100 yard game in the first NFL action of his career.”
“There seems to be some trepidation about Edwards being cut in the fanbase,” Butchko continued. “Would the Jets keep a fourth running back after Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis? My take? I don’t see why not. The Jets are going to be one of the run heaviest offenses in the league. Wouldn’t it make sense to keep an extra running back? Edwards can make it easy on the Jets by continuing to produce in the preseason.”
Edwards did a lot of winning in college. He was the Big Ten Championship Game MVP in 2022, and he was part of Michigan’s national championship team in 2023. In 50 career games in Ann Arbor (eight starts), Edwards accumulated 2,251 rushing yards on 5.3 yards per carry, to go along with 19 rushing touchdowns. His sophomore season at Michigan was his most productive by far (991 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns).
Edwards is also a receiving threat. He tallied 86 receptions at Michigan for 797 yards and four touchdowns.
If the Jets don’t hold onto Edwards, another team in the NFL will snatch him up immediately.
Edwards and the rest of Aaron Glenn's squad will get their battle with the Giants underway at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, following a pair of scrimmages earlier in the week.
More NFL: Former Jets Veteran, Super Bowl Champion Signs With Texans