Jets Superstar Reddick Will Not Report to Training Camp with Rest of Teammates
There appears to be a contract dispute percolating at 1 Jets Drive.
New York Jets' veteran players are mandated to report to training camp today in Florham Park and star defensive end Haason Reddick is apparently holding out.
As players, including future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, have already been photographed entering the team facility this morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has cited sources saying that Reddick "is not planning to report to training camp today with the rest of his team."
Reddick, who is reportedly seeking a new contract, did not attend voluntary springtime OTAs and also skipped mandatory June minicamp. The Jets acquired him from the Philadelphia Eagles via trade in late March, but the 29-year-old edge rusher has seemingly had little contact with his new team since.
In what was taken as a positive sign, Reddick wore official Jets' gear while hosting a youth football camp in Camden, NJ earlier this month.
Reddick appears to have some leverage in the ensuing negotiations with New York. He has logged 27.0 sacks over the last two years and the Jets are counting on him to start opposite defensive end Jermaine Johnson.
"He's an amazing player," said Jets' defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich at the start of OTAs Phase 3 in May. "When that guy gets on the field on third down or passing situations, he is an absolute problem and he's going to continue to be a problem for other opponents for us."
For now, it looks like Ulbrich will have to wait to see Reddick in action. The Jets' first practice is scheduled for July 24 at 10:15 am ET.