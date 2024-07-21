New York Jets Star Haason Reddick May Have Dropped Hint About Future
When the New York Jets pulled off the big offseason trade to acquire star pass-rusher Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles, it was expected that he would take the team's defense to the next level.
Unfortunately, what has unfolded after the trade has left major questions about his status for the 2024 season.
Shortly after being acquired, Reddick decided to begin demanding a new contract. Even though he had agreed to a certain way of handling his contract, he changed his mind and has caused a lot of drama.
Now, with training camp about to get underway, Reddick has still not been around the team. There is no telling what the next few weeks will hold between the two sides.
That being said, Reddick may have provided a massive hint about his future plans.
As shared by The Sporting News, Reddick hosted a youth football camp on July 13 in Camden. During that camp, he was sporting a Jets' shirt. Due to the fact that he's openly supporting his team, it's a possible hint that he will attend training camp and does not have ill will towards the franchise.
Veterans will be reporting to training camp in New York on July 23rd. Reddick has just two days to make a decision on what direction he wants to head with his contract situation.
During the 2023 season with the Eagles, Reddick was a dangerous pass-rushing threat. He ended up playing in 17 games, racking up 38 total tackles to go along with 11 sacks, a forced fumble, and a defended pass.
Those numbers would be a huge addition for the Jets' defense. They need pass-rushing to force quick decisions from opposing quarterbacks. New York has an elite playmaking secondary that will take advantage of any mistakes those quarterbacks make.
At 29 years old, it's understandable that Reddick wants a new deal that would offer him long-term security. He could very well be entering his last big contract at the NFL level.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the next week has in store.
Will the Jets and Reddick be able to work something out? Fans will just have to wait and see.