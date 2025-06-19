Ex-Bills Star Would Be Welcomed Sight With Jets
The New York Jets have enough cap space at their disposal to add another veteran in free agency if the team really wanted to.
New York is currently ranked fourth in the National Football League with just over $36 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. Recently, there have been rumors about the possibility of the Jets signing Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner to long-term contract extensions. If the team were to do that, that would obviously eat up a good chunk of the remaining cap space.
That should be priority No. 1. After that, it wouldn't hurt to add another piece that could help the pass rush and a guy who is out there who could make sense is eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller.
He spent time in the AFC East over the last three years with the Buffalo Bills. Last season, he had six sacks in 13 games played. Miller is still a free agent despite the solid season. He doesn't fit the mold of what the Jets have looked for this offseason.
To this point, New York has opted to add young pieces rather than aging veterans. Things seem to have worked out so far and New York has gotten praised left and right for its offseason performance. But, with training camp coming up, why not add a guy of Miller's caliber to pair with the young defense?
Miller has done a lot of winning in the NFL and even was named Super Bowl Most Valuable Player as a member of the Denver Broncos. He surely wouldn't be expensive at this point in his career. What's the worst that could happen?