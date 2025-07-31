Jets Superstars' Trade Value Revealed
The New York Jets have some serious talent on the roster right now, but what if they wanted to make any deals?
Now, there aren't rumors at all right now about more moves coming. It's a quiet time and the Jets are hitting the practice field each day for training camp in preparation for the 2025 season.
While this is the case, ESPN's Bill Barnwell shared a column highlighting the trade value of each team's biggest stars. For the Jets, Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson unsurprisingly had the highest value and were labeled as players worth over one first-round pick. Will McDonald IV, DT Quinnen Williams, OT Olu Fashanu, and OT Armand Membou all were valued at one first-round pick.
"One first-round pick and more: WR Garrett Wilson, CB Sauce Gardner," Barnwell said. "Wilson and Gardner would have been in the tier of two first-round picks before earning their new deals in mid-July. They're still two of the most exciting young players in football, but they're in a different financial bracket after signing extensions. One first-round pick: Edge Will McDonald IV, DT Quinnen Williams, OT Olu Fashanu, OT Armand Membou. McDonald was one of the Jets' few bright spots last season, as he had 10.5 sacks and 24 knockdowns in Year 2. Listed at 236 pounds, he might be limited to a pass-rushing role in the same way Bryce Huff was during his time in New York.
"There are a lot of teams that would love to have that sort of production from a player who still has two years of rookie contract runway and a fifth-year option remaining. The two tackles are more unproven than excellent. Fashanu had some trouble holding up against the variety of moves he saw from elite athletes last season, but he was mostly solid across his seven starts as a rookie. Membou was the No. 7 pick in April and doesn't have any experience on the left side, which limits his trade ceiling considering that teams still pay a premium for left tackles over their counterparts on the right side."
This is just an exercise in the value itself and not rumors of deals on the horizon, but it is interesting to hear what an insider thinks of the roster.
