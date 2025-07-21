Jets ‘Shocker’ Expected To Land Roster Spot
The New York Jets are going to have a lot of decisions to make roster-wise.
Training camp is just about to be here and the receiver position specifically will be looked at a lot. One guy who is still on the team is Allen Lazard and The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt said.
"WR Allen Lazard: It remains a shocker that Lazard is still a Jet, though he clearly fell behind Josh Reynolds in the spring and his contract is now structured in a way that it wouldn’t cost a lot to move on if they wanted to cut or trade him. If not, Lazard can be a valuable depth piece and contributor as a blocker in the running game," Rosenblatt said.
He shared a column highlighting players who are roster locks, on the bubble, and longshots to make the 53-man roster among other things. Lazard is someone who seemed like a near-guarantee that he would be out of town early in the offseason. With Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams leaving, Lazard was the next logical option to leave.
He was given permission to seek a trade but nothing came to fruition. Now, he's likely going to play a big role on the offense. Garrett Wilson is the clear-cut No. 1 receiver and Reynolds has looked like the No. 2 receiver in camp. Lazard is right up there with them, though, and it would be a pretty big surprise at this point to see him go elsewhere.
