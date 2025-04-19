Jets Surprising Addition Has 'Most Upside'
The New York Jets clearly have made a lot of moves this offseason so far. There's been a ton of moves made and the Jets have made it a point to make the roster younger.
There's obviously been additions, but also subtractions. One guy who no longer is with the franchise is cornerback DJ Reed. He signed with the Detroit Lions and the Jets' big response was signing veteran corner Brandon Stephens.
He's not the only one, though, the Jets re-signed seven-year National Football League veteran Isaiah Oliver to a one-year deal. Of all the moves the Jets have made so far this offseason, the signing of Oliver was the one that Pro Football Focus' Ben Cooper said has the "most upside."
"New York Jets: CB Isaiah Oliver," Cooper said. "Contract: One year, TBD. We could have highlighted Justin Fields, who very well may lead the Jets’ offense to new heights in 2025 and beyond, but his new salary and career body of work don’t align. Instead, the Jets’ highest-upside signing (or re-signing) is defensive back Isaiah Oliver, who manned the slot in New York last season.
"Oliver will serve as good depth in a crowded cornerback room for 2025 after playing more than 500 snaps in 2024 while putting up 16 stops (tackles resulting in a “win” for the defense) — the second most among the team’s cornerbacks."
He spent the 2024 season with New York so clearly has is familiar with the franchise. He appeared in all 17 games, including seven starts. Oliver recorded one sack, three passes defended, 57 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.