Jets Surprising Signing Already Turning Heads
The New York Jets already have made a handful of deals this offseason.
The biggest and most publicized one may not be the best one, though. New York's biggest deal of the offseason so far surely is their two-year pact with Justin Fields. He will come in to replace Aaron Rodgers and could be a really good player for the Jets.
His signing brought a lot of excitement to New York almost immediately While this is the case, Pro Football Focus' Ben Cooper didn't call this deal the Jets' one with the "most upside." Instead, they called the Jets' deal with cornerback Isaiah Oliver New York's contract that could turn out to be the best.
"New York Jets: CB Isaiah Oliver," Cooper said. "Contract: One year, TBD. We could have highlighted Justin Fields, who very well may lead the Jets’ offense to new heights in 2025 and beyond, but his new salary and career body of work don’t align. Instead, the Jets’ highest-upside signing (or re-signing) is defensive back Isaiah Oliver, who manned the slot in New York last season.
"Oliver will serve as good depth in a crowded cornerback room for 2025 after playing more than 500 snaps in 2024 while putting up 16 stops (tackles resulting in a “win” for the defense) — the second most among the team’s cornerbacks."
He's just 28 years old and spent the 2024 season with New York but it wouldn't be a shock to see him get a bigger role in 2025. The Jets lost DJ Reed which could open the door for Oliver. Last year, he appeared in all 17 games and had three passes defended, one sack, 57 total tackles, and two quarterback hits.
