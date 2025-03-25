Aaron Rodgers Saga Could Be Over Sooner Than Expected
The New York Jets made their quarterback decision far sooner than another team is going to
New York decided to move on from Aaron Rodgers in February and then quickly landed former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields when the National Football League’s legal tampering period opened on March 10th.
The Steelers and New York Giants are two teams with a question at quarterback and both have been linked to Rodgers.
Rodgers recently visited the Steelers and while all signs seemingly point to the two sides coming together on a deal, nothing has been agreed to at this time.
While this is the case, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that a deal could be coming in the not-so-distant future on Sirius XM NFL Radio.
"My impression from talking to a lot of people involved is that, people believe this answer is coming in the near-term, maybe within the next few days here," Pelissero said. "But one guy can change that and it's Aaron himself."
The sooner the sweepstakes ends, the better. When he makes his decision, it could shake up the free agent market and make things even more interesting across the league.
If he lands with the Steelers, he would face off against New York in 2025 in what would be must-see television. Since Rodgers visited Pittsburgh, there's been chatter about his timeline to make a decision. There's been nothing definitive by any means. But, Pelissero's report is the first that the sweepstakes could be nearing its end.
