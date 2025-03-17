Jets Surprisingly Predicted To Add 21-Year-Old Star
Things are really heating up across the National Football League right now.
Free agency is in full swing and we are roughly one month away from the 2025 NFL Draft. There was a lot of movement across the league last week as free agency began. There still should be a lot of action this week and that likely will be the case all the way up to the draft.
The New York Jets have their new quarterback in Justin Fields and have made a handful of other additions, like three-time Super Bowl champion Derrick Nnadi. There's more work to do, though. The Jets have the No. 7 pick in the upcoming draft so unsurprisingly they have gotten a lot of buzz on that front.
The draft has taken a backseat as free agency has heated up, but there still are mock drafts being released daily as everyone tries to predict what's going to happen in April. The 33rd Team's James Foster released a mock draft and made a pretty surprising prediction for the Jets and projected Penn State star Abdul Carter to drop to the Jets at No. 7.
"Selection: EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State," Foster said. "New York’s defensive front was a major disappointment last season, but they revitalize that unit with the best player in the class. Abdul Carter is an explosive and bendy speed rusher with surprising technical polish after just one season playing full-time on the edge."
This would be pretty surprising. ESPN currently has Carter ranked as the top prospect in this year's draft class. He had some injury concerns,but seemingly is alright now. When healthy, he is a game-breaker. If he somehow is available at No. 7, it would be a no-brainer to take him, but that doesn't seem very likely.
