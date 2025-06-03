Jets Third-Round Pick Predicted To Start In 2025: 'Technically Sound'
The New York Jets needed to nail the 2025 NFL draft, and early signs are promising in that regard.
As OTAs get underway across the National Football League, overreactions are flowing, but what else do NFL enthusiasts have to grab onto at the moment? The importance of OTA’s shouldn’t be completely overlooked, especially for rookies. At the end of the day, OTAs are the first impression that rookies are making with their clubs, and none of it goes unnoticed.
On Tuesday, Turn on the Jets Podcast host Will Parkinson shouted out Jets rookie Azareye'h Thomas for his performance in OTAs thus far.
“Azareye'h Thomas has been extremely impressive throughout OTAs,” Parkinson posted to X.
“NFL ready player. Big, Physical, technically sound, Great scheme fit. Will start games for them this year.”
Thomas was drafted by New York at No. 73 overall in the third round of the draft.
The 20-year-old cornerback out of Florida State, who is the younger brother of Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas, measured 6-foot-1.5 and 197 pounds at the NFL combine. Thomas also ran a 4.58 40-yard dash at the combine.
Thomas will be learning under a defensive master and former All-Pro cornerback in Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, meaning that getting drafted to Gang Green might end up being one of the best things for Thomas's career.
If Parkinson’s forecast is accurate, Thomas will be gaining game experience in year one in the NFL, too.
The Jets are expected to have an aggressive, dynamic defense this season, and Thomas might become a surprising player right away.
