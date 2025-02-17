Jets Tied To 29-TD QB As 'Name To Watch' To Replace Aaron Rodgers
Will the New York Jets draft a quarterback in April?
That certainly seems like a pretty likely option.
The Jets have the No. 7 pick in the upcoming draft. It would be nice to get a quarterback there, but that doesn't seem likely. If the Jets are going to get one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft, they will either need Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward to drop to No. 7, or the Jets will need to trade up.
If the Jets decide not to pick a quarterback pick at No. 7, they will still likely be able to bring in a signal-caller later in the draft. ESPN's Rich Cimini discussed the outlook of the team this offseason and said that Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is a "name to watch" in the draft.
"The Rodgers news will intensify the quarterback conversation in the offseason, starting in free agency and going through the draft," Cimini said. "A name to watch in the draft: Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss. Senior football adviser Rick Spielman raved about Dart last month at the Senior Bowl. At the time, he was an analyst on the CBS Sports podcast 'With the First Pick.' This was after his consulting gig with the Jets was over and before he was hired full time, so he probably felt he could speak more freely about prospects.
"'I like Jaxson Dart a lot -- better and better and better,' Spielman said on the podcast at the conclusion of the Senior Bowl practices. 'It just looks like the position comes natural to him.'"
Dart tallied 29 touchdown passes and 4,279 passing yards in 2024 in just 13 games played. He's been floated as a fit for the Jets a few times throughout the offseason already. This seems like a pretty solid idea to replace Aaron Rodgers.
More NFL: NFL Analyst Suggests Jets Replace Aaron Rodgers With Phenom