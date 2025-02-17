NFL Analyst Suggests Jets Replace Aaron Rodgers With Phenom
The New York Jets have the No. 7 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft.
The draft will come and go in April, and the Jets have a chance to add some serious talent. The Jets have a few holes to fill this offseason, including the quarterback position after announcing that Aaron Rodgers will not return.
It would be nice to draft a quarterback, but the Jets may not have a chance to at No. 7. The top two quarterbacks in this draft class are Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward and both are expected to go earlier than No. 7. While this is the case, if either were to drop to No. 7, it would be a no-brainer to bring them to town.
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. discussed the Jets and their need for a quarterback and mentioned Sanders in the process.
"‘You are in a division with (Josh Allen), Drake Maye, and (Tua Tagovailoa) in an AFC loaded with great quarterbacks," Kiper said. "You are 4th again that’s the problem, you are 4th by miles. You don’t have a quarterback. Miles, miles, and miles - you’re across the other side of the country. You are so far away from what the reality is at quarterback that you need to be - so you gotta get a quarterback.
"Whose it going to be? Shedeur Sanders he's dropping to the (Las Vegas Raiders). What would preclude the Jets from going up ahead of the Raiders and getting a guy like Shedeur Sanders? That's going to be interesting."
This doesn't seem very likely at this point, but it would be a fun way to add to the quarterback room.
More NFL: Lions $1.2 Million Playmaker Named 'Free Agent To Watch' For Jets