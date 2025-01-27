Jets Ties To Super Bowl: 6 Players Moving On With Eagles, Chiefs
The New York Jets may not be in the Super Bowl this season, but that doesn't mean there aren't some former members of the organization moving on.
The Super Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 9, and will be between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are looking for their third straight Super Bowl win while the Eagles are looking to avenge a loss against Kansas City in the Super Bowl in 2023.
New York will have at least five former members of the organization involved in the Super Bowl in different capacities with the Eagles and Chiefs. There are at least three former Jets with the Eagles right now in Mekhi Becton, Bryce Huff, and C.J. Uzomah. There are at least three former members of the Jets with the Chiefs in Mecole Hardman, Anthony Firkser, and Jason Brownlee.
Becton is the biggest name of the bunch. He was selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets but things just didn't work out in New York. He joined the Eagles before the season and has completely rejuvenated his career.
Huff signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Eagles but things actually haven't worked out in Philadelphia. He had 10 sacks last year and 2.5 this year. Huff has pretty much been relegated to the bench. Uzomah currently is on the Eagles' reserve/injured list.
Hardman spent just a little bit of time with the Jets in 2023 and then returned to Kansas City. He's currently on Kansas City's reserve/injured. Brownlee spent some time with the Jets in 2023 and periodically on the practice squad. Firkser spent some time with the Jets in 2024 and currently is on the Chiefs' practice squad along with Brownlee.
