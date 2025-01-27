Will Aaron Rodgers Return? Jets Decision Coming 'Much Sooner Than Later'
There already has been a lot of chatter about whether or not the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers will continue their partnership into the 2025 season.
Rodgers is under contract and there may not be too many better options than him out there, at least for 2025. While this is the case, he hasn't announced if he is going to play in 2025 and also does New York want him back?
The Jets now have hired Aaron Glenn to be the team's head coach and Darren Mougey to be the team's general manager. They will be tasked with speaking with Rodgers and charting a path forward. When will we find out more information, though?
FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that he spoke to Glenn and a decision could be coming "much sooner than later."
"Aaron Glenn, we know he is the new head coach of the Jets," Glazer said. "We don't know who the quarterback is going to be. Talked to Aaron Glenn this morning. He said ‘I plan to go meet with Aaron Rodgers & will definitely come up with a decision much sooner than later. I don’t wanna drag this out.’"
There have been rumors that both Glenn and Rodgers could be open to continuing the partnership, but this doesn't mean that it'll happen. There's a lot of nuance here. It seems at this time like the most likely outcome is Rodgers returning for another year, but until Glenn and Rodgers specifically say it, then anything can happen.
