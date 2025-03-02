Jets 'To-Do List' Could Include 2 Blockbuster Contract Extensions
The New York Jets have had a wild few months, but fans shouldn't give up hope yet.
New York has new leadership in charge and some really good building blocks. Even with Aaron Rodgers on his way out of the organization, there are guys out there who could replace him for the 2025 season. The Jets had a rough 2024 season but they are likely closer to getting back to contention in the division than a team like the New England Patriots.
With the NFL Scouting Combine here, there has been a lot of noise throughout the week. Players, coaches, and general managers all have had the opportunity to speak to the media. One question for general manager Darren Mougey was about the future of Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner. Both are eligible for extensions and there may not be better building blocks for this team.
Will the Jets give them new deals? He shared that keeping young talent around is on his "to-do list," as shared by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"Cornerback Sauce Gardner was one of the first players contacted by newly-hired coach Aaron Glenn, who also reached out quickly to wide receiver Garrett Wilson," Cimini said. "Smart moves by the first-time head coach as Gardner and Wilson are foundational players. Of course, nothing spreads happiness better than a contract extension. They're eligible for the first time, and it sounds like new general manager Darren Mougey is on board with the idea of locking up his two stars, both entering Year 4.
"The to-do list is to keep good young players on the team and add good players," Mougey said at the scouting combine this week, commenting on whether it's realistic to extend Gardner and Wilson."
This doesn't mean that a deal is going to happen, but it does sound like there at least is a chance. It would be a pretty good idea too. They have one of the best receivers and cornerbacks in football right now. If they can give them new deals, then they wouldn't have to worry about them any time soon and can turn their focus elsewhere.
